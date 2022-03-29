2021-2022 Study Guide worksheet: farm machinery and vehicles.

Each week, a brand-new original student worksheet will be available to complement each one of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home.
The original worksheets will include various tasks, from comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more.
The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new Leaving Certificate material and as alternatives to exam questions. The worksheets can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or, alternatively, classroom assessment.
The answers can be found in the corresponding study guide and the linked content. Additional sources such as the Irish Farmers Journal website, Teagasc website (http://www.teagasc.ie/), and the Agri Aware Virtual Farm may be useful.
Task 1: With tractors getting larger, vehicle safety is more important than ever. Answer the questions below.
Task 2: Silage is an important and relatively cheap choice for feeding animals during the winter. Answer the questions below.
Task 3: LESS is a more recent introduction to conventional farming. Answer the questions below.
SHARING OPTIONS: