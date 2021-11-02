The weekly study guides cover a wide range of topics from animal enterprises to agri-environmental challenges.

Each week, a brand-new original student worksheet will be available to complement each one of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home. The original worksheets will include various tasks from comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more.

The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new Leaving Certificate material and as alternatives to exam questions.

The worksheets can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or, alternatively, classroom assessment.

The answers can be found in the corresponding study guide and the linked content. Additional sources such as the Irish Farmers Journal website, Teagasc website, and the Agri Aware Virtual Farm may be useful.

Task one: Ireland hopes to achieve a climate-smart, environmentally-sustainable agri-food sector. Briefly explain your understanding of the following concepts.

Climate neutral.

Species rich habitats.

Water quality.

Afforestation.

Quality assurance.

Task two: Ireland hopes to foster viable and resilient primary producers, as well as enhancing their well-being. Answer the questions below.

Discuss some common pressures that farming families may face while running their farm business.

What is the meaning of value added products? List some examples.

Why is it important to make farming a viable option for all ages, genders and backgrounds?

Task three: Ireland is striving to produce food that is safe, nutritious, appealing and trusted and valued at home and abroad.

Consumers trusting in the food they buy is extremely important. Briefly explain why.

Dairygold altered its product offering and increased its customer base by 15%. How did it achieve this?

Task four: Answer the following true or false questions. Discuss in class.

Technology is essential for Ireland’s ambitious emission reduction targets.

Research institutes (Teagasc, Irish universities) have a vital role to play in supporting farmers into the future.

Sustainability efforts should only consider the environment.