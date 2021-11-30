Each week, a brand-new original student worksheet will be available to complement each of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home.

The original worksheets will include various tasks from comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more.

The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new Leaving Certificate material and as alternatives to exam questions.

They can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or, alternatively, as a classroom assessment.

The answers can be found in the corresponding study guide and the linked content. Additional sources such as the Irish Farmers Journal website, Teagasc website, and the Agri Aware Virtual Farm may also be useful.

Task 1: Explain the following concepts in your own words.

Organic farming.

Soil microbes.

Crop rotation for soil health.

Allelopathic plants.

Withdrawal period for medicines.

Task 2: The permanent grassland on Ballard Farm has not received any artificial chemical fertiliser or manure in over 20 years.

Describe the role of clover in permanent grassland.

What are the advantages of farmyard manure (FYM) over slurry?

If using slurry on a farm, how can a farmer ensure emissions/pollution levels are kept to a minimum?

Task 3: Sustainability is critical for food production within conventional and organic farming systems.

Seaweed is mentioned as a possible feed additive to reduce methane emissions. Research other options/methods for a reduction in methane emissions from cattle.

Research the pros and cons of the ‘husky’ oat variety.

List some animal pests typical of oat crops and identify possible natural enemies/predators.

Task 4: Pat buys in 130 weanlings every autumn and keeps them for a year.

List the health and safety measures in place for Pat’s beef enterprise.

List some benefits of the Angus and Hereford cross.

If Pat suspects that the animals have worms or fluke, he must send away a dung sample. List all possible reasons for this.