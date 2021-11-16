Each week, a brand-new original student worksheet will be available to complement each one of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home.

The original worksheets will include various tasks from comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more.

The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new Leaving Certificate material and as alternatives to exam questions. The worksheets can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or, alternatively, classroom assessment.

The answers can be found in the corresponding study guide and the linked content.

Additional sources such as the Irish Farmers Journal website, Teagasc's website, and the Agri Aware Virtual Farm may be useful.

Task one: write the meaning of following key concepts in your own words.

Legume

Perennial

N fixation

Annual

Soil biomass

Rhizobium

Sward

Ley

Aeration

Biennial

Anthelmintic

Volatilization

Live weight gain

Correlation

Humus

Establishment

Stocking rate

Wilting

Task two

Describe the botanical composition of a multispecies sward.

Describe the role of multispecies swards in the nitrogen cycle.

Describe the role of multispecies swards in the carbon cycle.

Task three

List three advantages and three disadvantages of multispecies swards.

Discuss how multispecies swards will play an important role in the future of Irish agriculture.

List three types of technology that can be used to reseed, manage or maintain multispecies swards.

Task four

Sketch any three grazing methods that could be used on these swards.