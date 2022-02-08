2021-2022 Study Guide Worksheet: Plant Diseases

Each week, a brand-new original student worksheet will be available to complement each one of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home.

The original worksheets will include various tasks from comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more.

The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new Leaving Certificate material and as alternatives to exam questions.

The worksheets can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or, alternatively, classroom assessment.

The answers can be found in the corresponding study guide and the linked content. Additional sources such as the Irish Farmers Journal website, Teagasc website and the Agri Aware Virtual Farm may be useful.

Task 1: Blackleg is a problem in potato crops.

What type of organism is blackleg?

What conditions are favourable for blackleg?

What effect does blackleg have on the established crop?

What precautions should a farmer take to prevent blackleg occurring in their crop?

Task 2: Answer the questions below.

Quarantine diseases are of common concern to potato growers. What is meant by a quarantine disease?

Why are quarantine diseases of such concern to the Department of Agriculture and Food and Marine?

Outline ways the risk of infection by a quarantine disease can be reduced.

Why is club root considered to be a serious disease of brassica crops?

Task 3: Answer the questions below.

Explain the difference between selective herbicides and non-selective herbicides.

What is one possible consequence of using contact herbicides?

What method of direct control is appropriate for aphids?

What is pesticide resistance? Why is it a problem?

Task 4: Answer the questions below.

Name two environmental consequences of chemical use in agriculture.

Name three non-chemical methods of control for bacterial diseases

Explain what happens to the barley plant when it is infected by rhynchosporium.

How can potato blight be prevented?