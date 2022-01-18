Each week, a brand-new original student worksheet will be available to complement each of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home.

The worksheets will include various tasks such as comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more.

The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new Leaving Certificate material and as alternatives to exam questions.

They can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or, alternatively, classroom assessment. The answers can be found in the corresponding study guide and the linked content.

Additional sources such as the Irish Farmers Journal website, Teagasc website, the Agri Aware Virtual Farm and the Agricultural Science Dictionary of Essential Terms may be useful.

These worksheets have been created to enhance learning and are an alternative to past exam papers.

Task 1: In your own words, explain what is meant by the following terms:

Nucleus

Nucleotide

DNA

Progeny testing

Performance testing

Task 2: The Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine releases a list of recommended crop varieties each year. Use the DAFM website to access the most recent report for Spring Cereals (2021 or 2022).

List a recommended variety of spring wheat and explain its attributes.

List a recommended variety of spring oats and explain its attributes.

List a recommended variety of spring barley and explain its attributes.

Task 3: Answer the questions below.

What is the difference between a gene and a genome?

Advances in single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping has advanced crop development. Explain why.

List the four complementary bases of DNA.

Task 4: The guide investigates four methods used for plant genetic improvement.

List all four methods.

What is the purpose of plant genetic improvement?

List two pros and two cons of one method of plant genetic improvement.

Research two or three examples of GMO crops and their attributes.