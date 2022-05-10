2021-2022 Study Guide Worksheet: The Common Agricultural Policy.

Each week, a brand-new original student worksheet will be available to complement each one of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home.
The original worksheets will include various tasks from comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more. The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new Leaving Certificate material and as alternatives to exam questions.
The worksheets can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or, alternatively, as a classroom assessment.
The answers can be found in the corresponding study guide and the linked content. Additional sources such as the Irish Farmers Journal website, Teagasc website (http://www.teagasc.ie/), and the Agri Aware Virtual Farm may be useful.
Task 1: The CAP is a system of financial subsidies and support programmes for agriculture operated by the European Union (EU) and implemented on a national level by each member state.
Task 2: CAP was set up in 1962 as Europe was not meeting its food demands.
Task 3: Some of the new environmental goals are to improve long-term soil health and space for nature.
Task 4: CAP is important, as farming is very different to other businesses.
