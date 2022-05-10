2021-2022 Study Guide Worksheet: The Common Agricultural Policy.

Each week, a brand-new original student worksheet will be available to complement each one of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home.

The original worksheets will include various tasks from comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more. The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new Leaving Certificate material and as alternatives to exam questions.

The worksheets can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or, alternatively, as a classroom assessment.

The answers can be found in the corresponding study guide and the linked content. Additional sources such as the Irish Farmers Journal website, Teagasc website (http://www.teagasc.ie/), and the Agri Aware Virtual Farm may be useful.

Task 1: The CAP is a system of financial subsidies and support programmes for agriculture operated by the European Union (EU) and implemented on a national level by each member state.

List three major threats facing food production in Ireland and across the world.

What are the objectives of CAP?

What does CAP do to protect the family farm?

Task 2: CAP was set up in 1962 as Europe was not meeting its food demands.

How did CAP help Europe meet its food demands?

What problem did Europe run into in the 70s and 80s with CAP?

What does GLAS stand for?

What changes were implemented in 2013?

Explain what ‘convergence’ is and how it will impact different farm sizes.

Task 3: Some of the new environmental goals are to improve long-term soil health and space for nature.

What is the difference between crop rotation and diversification?

Why is crop rotation more beneficial to soil health than diversification?

How much of a farmer’s arable land must be devoted to non-productive features?

Task 4: CAP is important, as farming is very different to other businesses.

List two major differences between agriculture and other businesses.

How does the CAP support farmers?

Which type of family farm is least reliant on Government intervention?

Which type of family farm is most reliant on Government intervention?