Each week, a brand-new original student worksheet will be available to complement each one of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home. The original worksheets will include various tasks from comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more.
The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new Leaving Certificate material and as alternatives to exam questions. The worksheets can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or, alternatively, classroom assessment.
The answers can be found in the corresponding study guide and the linked content.
Additional sources such as the Irish Farmers Journal website , Teagasc website, and the Agri Aware Virtual Farm may be useful.
Task one: the potato is a member of the solanacaea family. Name the families (Latin/common) of the following vegetables:
Task two: over the last 10 years, the acreage of salad potatoes has increased due to consumer demand
Task three: ware trade potatoes are those that are cultivated to be consumed fresh rather than processed.
Task four: technology use within agriculture is necessary in order to meet global and local sustainability objectives
