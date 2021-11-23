Each week, a brand-new original student worksheet will be available to complement each one of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home. The original worksheets will include various tasks from comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more.

The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new Leaving Certificate material and as alternatives to exam questions. The worksheets can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or, alternatively, classroom assessment.

The answers can be found in the corresponding study guide and the linked content.

Additional sources such as the Irish Farmers Journal website , Teagasc website, and the Agri Aware Virtual Farm may be useful.

Task one: the potato is a member of the solanacaea family. Name the families (Latin/common) of the following vegetables:

Carrots.

Broad beans.

Cabbage.

Onions.

Squash.

Task two: over the last 10 years, the acreage of salad potatoes has increased due to consumer demand

Explain the term consumer demand.

Identify one other popular variety of potato and detail reasons for its popularity.

List the other classifications of potatoes mentioned in this week’s study guide.

Task three: ware trade potatoes are those that are cultivated to be consumed fresh rather than processed.

List the important factors to consider when selecting a potato for the ware trade.

In your own words, explain the term ‘keeping quality’.

In your own words, explain the importance of correctly storing potatoes.

Task four: technology use within agriculture is necessary in order to meet global and local sustainability objectives

Suggest and explain the use of one other technology that O’Shea’s Farms could use to increase sustainability on their farm or in their enterprise

Explain what is meant by irrigation.

In your opinion, why is it important to buy potatoes from Irish growers?