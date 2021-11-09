Each week, a brand-new original student worksheet will be available to complement each one of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home.

The original worksheets will include various tasks from comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more.

The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new Leaving Certificate

material and as alternatives to exam questions. The worksheets can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or, alternatively, classroom assessment.

The answers can be found in the corresponding study guide and the linked content.

Additional sources such as the Irish Farmers Journal website, Teagasc website Agri Aware Virtual Farm may be useful.

Task one: maize is a self-pollinating crop. Label the reproductive parts of the maize plant below.

Ag Science Week 9: Maize

Task two: soil analysis is recommended before applying nutrients and trace elements.

Briefly explain the rationale for using the Teagasc Soil Index System.

Which important nutrient can we not yet reliably test for and why?

List some input options for supplying nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) for maize. Task three: maize cultivation.

List the benefits of using plastic in maize cultivation.

Considering the three pillars of sustainability (environment, economic and social), discuss any concerns on the use of plastic in maize cultivation.

Explain what is meant by fungal resistant varieties of maize.

Task four: integrated pest management (IPM) is mandated through the Sustainable Use of Pesticides Directive.

‘IPM is a sustainable approach to managing pests by combining biological, cultural, physical and chemical tools in a way that minimizes economic, health, and environmental risks’ – North Dakota State University.

List some of the examples of maize pests mentioned in this week’s study guide.

Biological pest control is the control of weeds or animal pests by their natural enemies. Give one example of this for any crop pest.

Briefly explain what is meant by a break crop.