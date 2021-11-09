Each week, a brand-new original student worksheet will be available to complement each one of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home.
The original worksheets will include various tasks from comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more.
The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new Leaving Certificate
material and as alternatives to exam questions. The worksheets can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or, alternatively, classroom assessment.
The answers can be found in the corresponding study guide and the linked content.
Additional sources such as the Irish Farmers Journal website, Teagasc website
Task one: maize is a self-pollinating crop. Label the reproductive parts of the maize plant below.
Task two: soil analysis is recommended before applying nutrients and trace elements.
Task three: maize cultivation.
Task four: integrated pest management (IPM) is mandated through the Sustainable Use of Pesticides Directive.
‘IPM is a sustainable approach to managing pests by combining biological, cultural, physical and chemical tools in a way that minimizes economic, health, and environmental risks’ – North Dakota State University.
