Here is an introduction to our runners-up in the National Leadership Awards.

Each of these finalists have demonstrated their leadership abilites over many years in their clubs and at county level.

We highlight below one example of leadership among a long list of options.

Macra na Feirme congratulates these outstanding leaders in reaching the finals of the National Leadership Awards and thanks them for their service to their clubs, communities, counties and the overall organisation.

Grainne McPhillips, county development officer, Co Cavan

Club: Kilnaleck.

Leadership highlights: Involved in the planning of Cavan Macra Christmas Concert in aid of SOSAD. As a result of many tragedies in the local area, the county executive decided that they would raise funds for the local SOSAD branch.

The concert was online to bring cheer to the local communities and raised much needed funds to support the work of SOSAD in the area.

Emma Hurley, county secretary, Avondhu Region, Co Cork

Club: Ballyhoura.

Leadership highlights: As club chairperson, worked to increase membership participation in club activities, as engagement was low due to Covid-19 restrictions.

After a year of participating in all club activities and personally contacting members to attend activities both online and in person, when possible, Emma was able to encourage members to participate again. Attendance at club meetings today is almost double the average attendance prior to the pandemic.

Fiona O’Leary, national council representative, Carbery Region, Co Cork

Club: Bantry.

Leadership highlights: As competitions committee chair, set up a working group to review competitions and give a serious look at the possibility of innovating competitions.

The competitions committee is striving to move Macra competitions forward to attract new members and give current members engaging activity. Additionally, worked to change the Macra calendar to facilitate members getting back to activity, where possible during the pandemic.