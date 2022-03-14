Don’t miss the 15th annual Agricultural Land Price Report for 2021 published by the Irish Farmers Journal and supported by AXA.

This report provides a comprehensive county-by-county breakdown of agricultural land prices and is available exclusively inside the Irish Farmers Journal newspaper from Wednesday 16 March 2022.

With land prices at their highest level since the Celtic Tiger era, we reveal:

- How much is land worth in your county?

- What is affecting land prices nationally

- Who is buying land, where, and why.

The information in this report is taken from all 32 counties and provides a realistic price comparison for land across the entire country.

Don’t miss your FREE 72-page guide to agricultural land prices across Ireland inside the Irish Farmers Journal on sale one day early on Wednesday 16 March.