Irish cereal production increased by over 400,000t to 2.3m tonnes in 2021. This represents a 21% increase compared to 2020.

Teagasc figures show that the average yields of all cereal crops increased when compared to 2020, ranging from 0.57t/ha to 2.14t/ha, depending on the crop.

The biggest average yield increases was recorded in winter wheat at 2.14t/ha.

This, combined with a 58% increase in planted area when compared to 2020, resulted in a near doubling of winter wheat output.

Winter barley yields increased by an average of 1.14t/ha. This, combined with a 31% increase in planted area, resulted in a 50% increase in winter barley output.

Winter oat output increased by 90% due to an average crop yield increase of 1.12t/ac and increase in planted area of 5,600ha.

Spring crops

While spring cereal area declined across the board, the total planted cereal area in 2021 increased by 3% compared to 2020.

Winter oilseed rape output increased by an estimated 6,000t, mainly due to an increase in planted area of 1,400ha.

