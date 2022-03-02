The 2019 winner presentation of the Marty Barrett Award, which is named after the first IASTA chair. \ Clare Nash

The Irish Agricultural Science Teachers’ Association (IASTA) was founded 35 years ago by a number of teachers who wished to share resources and ideas and assist each other in the teaching of agricultural science in second-level schools.

Since then, the subject of ag science has blossomed, with approximately 8,000 students sitting the Leaving Certificate (LC) exam each year.

The IASTA has also grown over the years and now has close to 600 teachers as members.

The IASTA has evolved with the changing needs of our members and offers a range of events, seminars, webinars, workshops and meetings at local, regional and national level.

Each year, the Irish Farmers Journal sponsors the Marty Barrett Award which is presented to the student who achieves the highest mark in the LC Agricultural Science paper. The Marty Barrett Award will be presented at the IASTA’s AgVenture 2022, which will take place on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 March in Galway. Go to www.iasta.ie for more information.

2021 winner Gearoid Coffey (right) is the upcoming recipient of the Marty Barrett award for highest marks in Leaving Cert Ag Science in 2021.

About Gearoid:

“My name is Gearoid Coffey from Springmount, Farranfore, Co Kerry. I am currently a first-year student in the University of Limerick (UL) where I am studying maths and physical education teaching.

“I was previously a student in St Patrick’s Secondary School, Castleisland, Co Kerry. The LC (2021) has been one of my biggest achievements to date; being nominated for the Marty Barrett award would not have been possible without the help and guidance of my former ag science teacher Mr Kevin Fitzgerald.

“I am from a dairy farming background with a herd of Jersey-cross cows which is run by my father Frank. I aim to finish my four-year course in the UL and continue into a teaching profession while also completing the Green Cert.

“As my father is only in his 50s, I have plenty of time to decide whether I want to commit to taking over the family farm, which I am giving strong consideration to.”