As Ag Affairs vice chair, the Ag Affairs committee felt that there was a need to look at new and innovative ways to engage young farmers on relevant and topical issues.

Caroline was essential in bringing several online events throughout the lockdown, including YFDG Hubs and Half Hour Specials.

These events were very successful and helped to provide a social outlet for many members throughout lockdown.

In June 2021, Caroline realised that the new CAP would have measures that would focus specifically on women and identified that this was an area that Macra should have a policy position on.

After a discussion with the national president, they decided to create a Women in Ag working group and Caroline was tasked with setting it up.

She reached out to set up a meeting of the female members on the Ag Affairs committee to get their opinion on the idea.

They were all in favour, so the working group was set up and Caroline was elected chairperson. The group then sought co-options onto the working group to extend the knowledge and expertise. The group has been successful in having female-only discussion groups on Macra’s CAP submission and having a piece included in Macra’s submission.

“I joined Macra seven years ago after growing up hearing all about it from my parents. After going to my first event, a regional bowling competition, I was hooked, and I haven’t looked back since.

“Since joining, I have taken part in most competitions at some level and held several different positions.

“My competition highlights include winning Cork County Novice debating with my team in 2020 and winning best debater in the final, competing nationally in beef and dairy stock judging and getting to take part in Queen of the Land in 2019, which was a fantastic experience.

“Becoming secretary of the 2019 Avondhu Rally committee was one of my first positions in Macra and since then, I have taken every chance to get involved with being Ag Affairs vice chair last year and national secretary this year being two highlights.

“Macra has given me so many opportunities to meet new people and develop different skills and experience and confidence in different situations.”