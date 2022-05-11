The 2022 winners of the Arable April photo competition have been announced.

The 2022 Arable April photo competition is over for another year, which means it’s time to announce the winner. This year, we received hundreds of entries from growers and budding photographers all over the country.

After being shortlisted by the Irish Farmers Journal, competition partners the Irish Grain Growers selected the following winners.

1st place – Anne Eviston

Anne Eviston picked up first prize with her picture of winter oilseed rape in flower.

Anne Eviston, Co Tipperary, is the overall winner of the competition, with her photo of winter oilseed rape in flower on a crisp morning in South Tipperary.

2nd place- Clinton Brownrigg

Clinton's picture came second place.

Clinton Brownrigg, Co Wicklow, picked up second place with his captivating photo of direct drilling spring oats into grass during the Easter full moon.

3rd place - Gearóid Holland

Gearóid's picture came in third place.

Gearóid Holland, Co Cork, came in third place in this year’s competition, with his photo of Anthony O'Donovan sowing maize in the evening sun for Colin Griffin.

Well done to all of this year’s winners and thank you to everyone who entered the competition.