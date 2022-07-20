In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Union recognised that young people aged between 15-30 years faced immense challenges and were adversely affected by the pandemic.

In order to support young people to become active citizens in their communities, the EU designated 2022 as the European Year of Youth, with a full schedule of activities, training events, traineeships, and other opportunities available for both young people and adults working alongside young people.

On Tuesday, 28 June, the National Youth Council of Ireland hosted the event ‘Young Voices – Getting Serious about Sustainability’, which brought together young people, facilitators, educators and policymakers to the Gresham Hotel in Dublin to discuss the challenges that young people are facing in Ireland.

Representatives from Social Justice Ireland, Walk, Meath Partnership, the National Youth Council of Ireland, young people and many more were in attendance during the day.

Active participation of young people in democratic life is one of the key pillars for the European Union, with the aim to encourage young people to speak up about issues that they face, through campaigning and lobbying.

Since 2018, the Fridays for Future movement has encouraged young people to lobby and take action on climate change.

During the event, attendees identified reasons why they can be hopeful for the future, with many identifying topics including, solidarity among young people, intersectionality, seeing forces of good and opening discussions around reducing the right to vote to 16 years of age.

One session of the event was dedicated to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which act as a blueprint through which countries across the world can work in peace and solitary for the world.

Annually, Social Justice Ireland produces a report on the Sustainable Progress Index, indicating how Ireland is working towards achieving the SDGs.

Out of 14 countries currently being reviewed, Ireland is currently in 10th place. The Rural Youth committee within Macra na Feirme encourages young people across the island of Ireland to lobby local policymakers for changes that they wish to see in the world. If you would like to be involved in activities to promote young people’s voices in Ireland and across Europe, visit https://europa.eu/youth/year-of-youth/activities_en