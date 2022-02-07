This season will be the last in which growers can use oxo-degradable.

The Department of Agriculture has published its 2022 recommended maize variety list, in a year which sees the end of an era in maize production.

This follows the introduction of the single-use plastic directive from the EU on 3 July 2021, which bans single use plastic such as cutlery, cups and maize plastic.

Oxo-degradable plastic is used when covering maize at the time of planting, creating a micro climate to promote growth and development.

The plastic is used in approximately 90% of maize grown in Ireland each year. Despite the ban, oxo-degradable plastic can be used this season to use up stocks.

Covered lists

The Department of Agriculture has published its covered recommended forage maize variety list this week.

The varieties listed have been independently tested by the Department over a minimum of three years under Irish conditions.

The Department has confirmed that it will not continue covered forage maize trials in 2022 using alternative degradable plastic films on the market and a 2023 covered recommended list will not be produced.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that independent trials on the new film will be needed before varieties are tested under the film.

No new varieties have been added to the recommended list this year. LG30211 was removed from the list since 2021 because it was no longer in trial.

Recommended covered maize varieties

Ambition (R): This is the lowest yielding variety on the list. It has the highest starch content on the list. It has extremely high dry matter content and is an extremely early maturing variety. It is suitable for late sowing and/or early harvest, particularly on marginal sites.

Bred by Limagrain Verneuil Holding, France.

Irish agent: Goldcrop Ltd.

Konfluens (R): This is a high-yielding variety with high starch content. Dry matter content is good and it is a medium maturing variety.

Bred by KWS Saat, Germany.

Irish agent: DLF Seeds.

LG31235 (R): It is a good yielding variety with moderate starch content. Dry matter content is moderate and it is a medium to late maturing variety.

Bred by Limagrain Verneuil Holding, France.

Irish agent: Goldcrop Ltd.

P8200 (R): It is a high-yielding variety with good starch content. It has moderate dry matter content and is a medium to late maturing variety.

Bred by Pioneer.

P8201 (R): This is the highest yielding variety on the list. It has high starch content. Dry matter content is good and it is a medium maturing variety.

Bred by Pioneer.

Spyci CS (R): This is a moderate yielding variety with high starch content. Dry matter content is high and it is an early to medium maturing variety.

Bred by Caussade Semences.

Irish agent: Goldcrop Ltd.

SY Feeditop (R): This is a moderate yielding variety with high starch content. It has high dry matter content and is an early to medium maturing variety. Bred by Syngenta. Irl Agent: Goldcrop Ltd.

Uncovered

In 2021, just 10% of the Irish maize area was planted without plastic. The Department intends on producing a new uncovered recommended list in 2023, following the required minimum three-year trialling period from 2020 to 2022.

Table 2 outlines variety information from the last year in which uncovered trials were held.

Activate (PR-1): Uncovered: Fully recommended variety in 2015. High relative yield and Dry Matter with very high starch content. An early maturing variety.

Bred by Limagrain Verneuil Holding, France.

Irish agent: Goldcrop Ltd.

Ambition (R): Uncovered: Fully recommended variety in 2015. High relative yield and dry matter with very high starch content. An early maturing variety.

Bred by Limagrain Verneuil Holding, France.

Irish agent: Goldcrop Ltd.

Atrium (R): Uncovered: Good yielding variety. It has the lowest dry matter content on the list. High starch content. Late maturing variety.

Bred by Limagrain Advanta Nederland BV, The Netherlands.

Irish agent: Seed Technology Ltd.

Beacon (R): Uncovered: Good yielding variety with good dry matter content. Very high starch content. Medium-early maturing variety.

Bred by Limagrain Verneuil Holding, France.

Irish agent: Goldcrop Ltd.

Beethoven (R): Uncovered: High yielding variety. Moderate dry matter content. Low starch content. Medium-late maturing variety.

Bred by Limagrain Verneuil Holding, France.

Irish agent: Seed Technology Ltd.

Kroft (R): Uncovered: Below average yielding variety. Very high dry matter and exceptional starch content, the highest on the recommended list. A very early maturing variety and suitable for less favourable sites.

Bred by KWS, Germany.

Irish agent: Seed Technology Ltd.

Severus (PR-1): Uncovered: First entered the list in 2015 with a provisional recommendation. Yield and dry matter are good and starch content is very high. An early maturing variety.

Bred by KWS, Germany.

Irish agent: Seed Technology Ltd.