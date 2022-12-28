What do we make of 2022? It’s hard to make sense of a year in which there was such a quantum leap in input costs, yet the dominant sectors of dairy, beef, sheep and tillage all prospered.

The reaction of international markets to the new cost base for meat and, particularly, milk production can give a degree of confidence to producers and processors. And that will be needed in the years ahead.

The narrative for decades has been that food price is basically inelastic, and that farmers had to both upscale and intensify to survive and prosper.

Of course, that means fewer farmers, each with more land and more output.

For those who expand it means either working much harder, or finding a source of cheap labour.

Dairy farmers have found themselves stretched to the limit in recent spring calving seasons, where sickness or injury to farmer or staff member can spell disaster. It’s hardly the base to build an industry on.

Consumer

But, in 2022, the premise that the consumer will stop paying for food if it gets much dearer has been thrown in the bin. And, just in time, because farming can no longer intensify without consequence. The reality of the need to harmonise food production while protecting biodiversity, while also meeting the requirement to decarbonise farming means that era is over.

The focus next year now turns to the rollout of all the changes that have been negotiated, debated, protested against, and finally legislated for.

The two CAPs will affect every farmyard. The Common Agricultural Policy and the Climate Action Plan are quite a lot to absorb in one go. For many farmers, the reality of farm policy will only hit home when it hits their operation or their bank account.

But if the talking has stopped and it’s lights, camera, action for BISS, CRISS, eco schemes, convergence and ACRES, we still seem to be talking around how to achieve our sectoral target for carbon reduction.

The Government seems convinced that anaerobic digestion (AD), solar, forestry, organics, and more tillage can combine to solve the carbon conundrum. And that farmers can be weaned off owning cows in favour of these other options.

If this is to happen, we need to see the brakes taken off the planning process for AD, solar and forestry. In fact, we need the throttle applied.

Faster planning doesn’t have to be bad planning, surely the lessons from wind farms have been absorbed. Grid connection for solar also needs fast-tracking. The forestry felling licence backlog must be sawn through.

Organic production needs market growth to match production targets. And if tillage farming is to prosper, we need CRISPR. And glyphosate.

And if farmers have to live without increasing output, they will need better prices for their produce, irrespective of Government supports.

At least we now know that’s possible.