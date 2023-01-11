This morning's Bord Bia export performance report showed a jump in exports of baby formula in 2022.

The value of dairy exports classified as "specialised nutritional powders" had being falling for several years, with value of product sold dropping to €660m in 2021. That trend reversed in 2022, with sales growth of 11%.

Domestic production problems in the US in the first half of last year presented an opportunity for Irish exports, directly leading to the value of formula sold in 2022 being triple the 2021 level.

While that surge was enough to more than compensate for the continued falloff in exports to China, it will not be repeated this year as US production problems have been sorted, with regulators there already unwinding temporary measures introduced to allow more imports.

In their report this morning, Bord Bia said exports to China continued to decline last year, albeit at a slower pace.

Reduced opportunities

While the dropping birth rate in China will lead to a smaller market overall for baby formula, government efforts to support the domestic industry also reduced opportunities for exporters.

According to Bord Bia's analysis, domestic production accounted for approximately 60% of sales in China last year. That number is set to grow again this year as a new government standards regime begins next month.

This will both help domestic producers and hinder exporters like Ireland as the registration process for formulas is arduous.

Bord Bia pointed to a better export performance in other Asian nations, saying sales in Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand performed strongly.

Read full analysis of the Bord Bia report in tomorrow's Irish Farmers Journal.