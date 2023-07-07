Diageo Ireland and its cream supplier, Tirlán, formerly Glanbia Ireland, are inviting Holstein Friesian breeders across the island of Ireland to enter the Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow, which takes place at this year’s Virginia Show on 23 August. A prize pot of €13,000 for winning contestants is up from €10,000 on the previous year to mark the 40th year of the contest and the 80th anniversary of the Virginia Show. Launching the competition at the Diageo Baileys supply site in Dublin recently is (far right) Minister for Agriculture, Food & the Marine Charles McConalogue TD with pedigree Holstein Friesian Ardnasalen Red Rose. With him from left Shane Kelly, Corporate Relations Director Diageo Ireland; Robert Murphy Head of Baileys Global Operations and Aoife Murphy Director of Ingredients Tirlán. Entries can be made online at the Virginia Show website Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke

All roads lead to Virginia show on Wednesday 23 August for the Diageo Baileys cow championships. This famous competition is one of the highlights of Virgina Agricultural show, and one of the biggest annual agricultural events in the northeast.

Diageo Ireland and Tirlán, formerly Glanbia Ireland, are inviting Holstein Friesian breeders across the island of Ireland to prepare for the return of the Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow at this year’s show.

It includes an enhanced prize pot of €13,000 to mark the 40th year of the contest, up from €10,000 in the previous year.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine comments

Speaking at the launch, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, said: “The Baileys Cow Competition presents an annual opportunity to showcase the very best of Ireland’s grass-fed dairy breeding practices and our sustainable milk production.

"This competition will highlight the skill and craft of the farmers in our sector, who produce quality dairy products for Irish and international markets. This product is the important quality ingredient for one of Ireland’s protected geographical indications – Irish cream liqueur.

“I want to pay tribute to the commitment of the organisers of this competition in supporting the Irish dairy industry, and I want to wish all entrants the very best of luck in what will be an exciting competition at The Virginia Show next month," he added.

Prize

Winner of the top title, Overall Champion, will this year receive a €3,000 prize; followed by €1,500 and €800 for Reserve Champion and Honourable Mention respectively.

Other awards will be presented on the day across several categories, including Junior Cows in their second lactation.

The Best Junior Cow category has prizes worth €1,550 in total. The popular Best-Heifer-in-Milk category carries a fund of €1,550 with 1st place worth €750.

Head of Baileys Global operations

Robert Murphy, Head of Baileys Global operations, said: “The Diageo Baileys Cow provides a focal point for the entire Holstein Friesian breeding community on the island to be recognised for the superior genetics and breeding excellence that go into the dairy herd.

"Baileys also works closely with Tirlán to support the farmers who produce our cream ingredient to the highest standards of quality and care.

"Our Sustainable Farming Academy launched last year is assisting farmer suppliers on their sustainability journey. The second intake to the Academy commences this September in partnership with University College Cork.”

Tirlán

Aoife Murphy, director ingredients at Tirlán, said: “We look forward to welcoming previous and new entrants in County Cavan on 23 August.

"Their participation in this competition is the centrepiece of the Virginia Show.

"We are delighted to work with Baileys to celebrate the 40th year of this close partnership."

Enter the competition

Competition entries can be submitted online at www.virginashow.com. Breeders can also contact Patrick Gaynor on 087-2898707. Find us on Facebook at Baileys-Champion-Dairy-Cow.

The Irish Farmers Journal livestock team will be ringside at Virginia show to bring you all the results and news from show day.

Stay tuned to farmersjournal.ie for your summer show coverage!