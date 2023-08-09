Adam Woods, deputy editor, Irish Farmers Journal, Jim Harrison, national secretary of the Irish Shows Association and Donal Riordan, FBD Insurance head of sales, Leinster at the launch of the All Ireland young stock person competition at the Irish Farm Centre. \ Philip Doyle

The scene is set for this year’s All-Ireland young stockperson competition, which will take place on Saturday, 19 August, at the Cappamore Show in Co Limerick. The championships, which are in their third year, have gone from strength to strength – with almost 30 young stock persons qualified in shows around the country.

On the day, the finalists will be judged on grooming ability, ring craft, general knowledge of their animal, and agriculture in general. The competition, which is run in conjunction with FBD Insurance, the Irish Farmers Journal and the Irish Shows Association, will kick off at 11am, with the full day’s competitions in full view of the public.

Donal Riordan from FBD said: “At FBD we believe it is important to educate and celebrate the next generation of farming talent. Competitions like this are essential, as they foster a passion for the agri industry and develop skills that we believe will serve the young competitors for years to come. It has been great to see so much interest in this competition at the heats that took place at Irish Shows Association affiliated shows across the country over the summer.”