Offaly County Council has rejected a proposal for a 206ac solar farm near Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Dublin-based Elgin Energy Services, which secured approval for several solar projects in the county and has others in the planning stage, submitted an application last year for a 10-year permit for the solar farm, along with a battery storage system.

The council refused to grant permission citing various reasons, one of which was the project's close proximity to the proposed route for the Tullamore to Kilbeggan Link Road. This raised concerns that the solar farm might impede the road's construction.

The council deemed the application premature due to the absence of a detailed road layout determination.

Concerns were also raised by the council about potential impacts on archaeological heritage, attributing these concerns to insufficient on-site testing.

The intended solar farm was planned to span across the lands of three separate landowners and, if approved, it would have been operational for a period of 40 years.

214ac solar farm

One day after refusing Elgin’s proposal, Offaly County Council received a new application from Offaly Solar Energy AS Ltd.

The Galway-registered company is seeking to develop a 214ac solar farm on the townlands of Lumcloon and Falsk in Gallen.

The proposal includes the installation of a battery energy storage system comprised of 48 units and the construction of a bridge that crosses the Silver River. The developer is currently seeking planning permission for 10 years, with a projected operational lifespan of 40 years.

The application was first submitted in July, but was deemed as incomplete by the council.