The panels will be spread across 18 agricultural fields on two separate land parcels.

Plans have been submitted to Offaly County Council for a new solar farm and battery energy storage system.

Offaly Solar Energy AS Ltd aims to build a 217-acre solar farm in the townlands of Lumcloon and Falsk, Gallen, near Lough Boora Discovery Park.

The area is synonymous with energy production and the proposed site is located next to the Leabeg Wind Farm and Bord Na Mona’s Leabeg peat facility.

Mounted panels

The solar farm will involve the development of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels mounted on steel support structures, with a maximum height of three metres.

The application also seeks permission to construct a bridge crossing the Silver River.

The battery energy storage system will consist of 48 units and will store electricity generated from the solar farm. The proposed solar farm is adjacent to ESB’s Lumcloon substation.

Solar Energy AS's proposed solar farm.

The planning permission will be valid for a duration of 10 years, with an operational lifetime of 40 years thereafter.

After this period, the site will be decommissioned and all associated lands will be restored to their original use, except for the Silver River bridge crossing, which will be retained.