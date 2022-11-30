The number of applications submitted under the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) is running at 22,439 as of Wednesday morning (30 November).

A Department of Agriculture spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal the breakdown in entries is finely balanced between the ACRES co-operation and ACRES general entry routes, at 11,418 and 11,021 applications, respectively.

This figure relates to full applications where an approved agent has submitted the farm sustainability plan on the Department’s Generic Land Management System (GLAM) and also completed the final step of submitting the application on the Department’s ACRES system. This leaves at least 7,561 plans to be completed before the application deadline of midnight on 7 December to fill the 30,000 places available under tranche 1.

Fodder Support Scheme

The number of applications submitted under the 2023 Fodder Support Scheme is running at 43,845. The number of applications submitted under the 2022 scheme was over 70,000, meaning there are over 25,000 eligible applicants still to submit an application before the deadline of 5 December 2022.

The Department of Agriculture is reminding farmers there is no rollover of applications from 2022 to 2023 and as such applicants, or an approved agent acting on their behalf, must complete the application process. This is a straightforward exercise and only takes a few minutes to complete online via agfood.ie. It can be found under the ‘Exceptional Aid Measure’ tab.

The application for the 2023 scheme will be based for now on the areas submitted in 2022 and applicants will have a chance to amend these if necessary in 2023. Ensure that you tick all boxes to comply with the terms and conditions and click the submit button. Payment for the 2022 scheme year will be made shortly while the Department hopes to pay the advance payment for the 2023 scheme year before the end of 2022.

Organic Farming Scheme

The number of applications submitted to-date under the Organic Farming Scheme is running at 1,292 applications. The Department reports that this is an increase of 390 applications on last week with the rate at which applications are being submitted increasing ahead of the closing date of 9 December 2022.

The Department of Agriculture’s organics scheme section is also reminding existing applicants finishing in the current scheme in 2022 that they will not be automatically rolled over to the new scheme starting on 1 January 2023 and must complete the application process. This is also a straightforward process and is important to complete.

Sheep Improvement Scheme

Meanwhile 1,133 applications have been submitted for the Sheep Improvement Scheme which opened for entries last week. The rate of applications is expected to be relatively slow at the outset with many advisers under pressure with ACRES and delaying discussions about the scheme until this deadline has passed. The closing date is 19 December.