Farmers have regularly voiced their frustration at ragwort appearing on roadsides

Some 22 farmers were notices for having ragwort on their farms last year, figures from the Department of Agriculture show.

In total, 52 “notices to destroy” were issued by the Department of Agriculture last year for the presence of ragwort.

Farmers are obliged to keep their lands free from noxious weeds under cross-compliance measures and can see a cut to their payment for not complying.

Noxious weeds

Under the Noxious Weeds Act 1936, it is an offence for the owner or occupier of lands not to prevent the growth and spread of noxious weeds.

These include ragwort, thistle, dock, wild oat, common barberry and male wild hop.

Penalties

In 2020, there were a total of 18 penalties issued to farmers in respect of noxious weeds – 13 of which were 1% penalties, four were 3% penalties and one was a 5% penalty.

It is clear that the responsibility for controlling ragwort in fields lies with the landowner or the manager of the lands in which the plant is present.

