Some 23% of Ireland’s suckler farmers are single, the Teagasc National Farm Survey for 2022 shows. A further 66% are married, with the remaining 11% either separated or widowed.

Almost 20% of tillage farmers are single, with 73% married and 7% separated or widowed. The figures for sheep and tillage are similar, with 19.6% of sheep farmers being single and 70% stating they are married.

Just 12% of dairy farmers are single, with 85.5% married.

Similar to the Census of Population, the figures do not include whether or not farmers are in a relationship.