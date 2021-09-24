The harvest price to be paid to Boortmalt suppliers was finalised this week and growers will receive €237.67/t this harvest, along with a €10/t bonus on distilling barley.

The Irish Farmers Journal reported earlier this week that it expected the price to be over €237/t, but was awaiting the final price to be added to the averaging system, which is in place to settle the price.

The average price from the Free-On-Board Creil Planet malting barley price at the close of business every Wednesday from 15 April to 22 September is used to calculate the price.

The price on Wednesday 22 September was €284/t, so the average finished at €237.67/t.

A full list of the prices used in the averaging each week can be seen below.