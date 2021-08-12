There is good demand for derelict houses on small land parcels, such as this one at Askinamoe, which will be auctioned on 25 August.

Small land holdings with a residence of any kind are attracting great interest at the moment.

That is because they are of interest to not just farmers, but also non-farmers who hope to build a new house on their own patch of ground.

Some of these buyers prefer to obtain a derelict house as they want to build to their own tastes.

It all reflects the current general high demand for houses.

Quinn Property in Co Wexford sold one such small residential property in recent days and got a good result. The firm has another one for auction at the end of this month.

Offered in lots

The property just sold was 25.5ac with derelict house located at Moor, Killena, south of Gorey. It was offered in lots, with the entire property guided beforehand at €300,000.

The level of interest is shown by the fact that 24 registered bidders took active part in the auction.

Auctioneer David Quinn said that there was particularly rapid bidding for the entire.

The bidding opened at €170,000 and was bid on by another nine different bidders, in bids of €10,000, to €260,000.

“It was the first time I ever saw bidding like that,” Quinn said afterwards.

Business interests

In the end the holding sold in lots. The 23.88ac of land made €395,000 and the 1.8ac with house made €130,000. The total was €525,000, equal to €20,500/ac.

The block of land was bought by a beef farmer with business interests, while the house on 1.8ac was bought by a local young drystock farmer.

The next property that the auctioneer has for sale is 24.3ac with derelict house and farm sheds located at Askinamoe, 3km outside Ferns on the road to Ballyroebuck.

That puts it 8km from Enniscorthy and 17km from Gorey. It goes for online auction on 25 August at 3pm.

There are two field gates from the public road into the land at Askinamoe. The land is good quality.

The property has some 200m of road frontage. A hardcore lane leads to the single-storey derelict house and the sheds. Two field gates give access from the public road on to the land.

The cottage has been empty for years and needs complete renovation. Services on site include a well, septic tank and electricity.

The land is described as good-quality, well-fenced, laid out in three divisions and currently in grass.

The property will be offered in lots as follows:

Lot 1 will be 7.2ac with house and farm sheds, guided at €130,000 to €150,000.

Lot 2 will be 17.1ac, guided at €10,000/ac to €12,000/ac.

Lot 3 will be the entire.