24 HOUR FLASH SALE: One year digital membership and a FARMBOX for €99!

By on
Become a digital member of farmersjournal.ie for 1 year today for ONLY €99 (was €139) PLUS get a FREE FARMBOX worth €80!
Digital access to farmersjournal.ie gives you:

EVERYTHING FROM THE PRINT PAPER:

Access to all content from the print edition every Wednesday at 10.30pm.

PLUS ALL THIS EXTRA CONTENT:

Archives: Browse through our e-paper archives with over 370 editions of the Irish Farmers Journal dating back to 2010 at your fingertips.

FARMER'S TOOLBOX: Access to all our online resources including:

  • Fodder Calculator Factory Price Calculator (ROI & NI)
  • BPS Calculator (ROI & NI)
  • Ration Feeding Value
  • Heifer weight calculator
  • Contractor Charges
  • Mart Directory
  • Mart Budget Calculator
  • Price/Kg Animal Calculator

    • Additional Specialist Content through the week:

  • BREXIT/CAP INSIGHTS Phelim O’Neill will you keep you updated on everything that’s happening in the Brexit and CAP negotiations as he reports from Brussels each week.
  • Podcasts: Three to five podcasts weekly on relevant farming topics such as Brexit, fodder, rural crime, grain protests, CAP 2020 and more.
  • VIDEO: We bring the print edition to life with videos from our team in the fields covering every sector.
  • FARMER WRITES: Exclusive online only blogs
  • MART REPORTS: Additional mart reports during the week
  • BEEF PRICE UPDATE (Monday)
  • DDAIRY MARKET UPDATE (Monday)
  • GRAIN MARKET UPDATE (Tuesday)
  • AGRI JOBS - the latest industry vacancies (Thursday)
  • INDUSTRY ANALYSIS – Phelim O’Neill (Weekend)
  • GREENFIELD DAIRY FARM UPDATE (Weekend)
  • BALLA MART REPORTS (Weekend)

    • Farmers Journal App

    Enjoy our content while down the yard with full access to everything!

    Your Free FARMBOX gives you:

  • 2018 Irish Farmers Journal hardback diary
  • Irish Farmers Journal baseball cap
  • Irish Farmers Journal mug
  • Irish Farmers Journal wooly hat
  • 2018 Farm Buildings Manual
  • 2018 Irish Dairy Farmer
  • Feed Guide Hardback Magazine
  • Irish Country Magazine December Issue

  • Hi Viz Vest

    • Total Package Value: €219

    Flash Sale Price: €99

    Save €120!  

