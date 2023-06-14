A total of 240 farmers have received land eligibility letters from the Department of Agriculture to date this year regarding the “recovery of undue funds” in the years 2016 to 2019.

The letters relate to ineligible features on farms where money was paid to farmers, which will now be clawed back.

“The Department reviews land parcels to determine whether any ineligible features identified in recent checks were also present in previous years,” a Department spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal.

If it is found that ineligible features were also there in previous years, the Department is obliged to reduce the eligible area and re-calculate the amount payable. “To date in 2023, 240 letters have issued to farmers in relation to retroactive recovery of undue funds for the years 2016 to 2019,” the spokesperson said. This is done in accordance with EU Regulation 1306/2013.