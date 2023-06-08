The property fronts on to Ballyliffen Beach.

Local farmers are likely to face competition from city dwellers if interested in a land holding now on the market in Donegal.

That’s because the 24.21ac of grassland at Doaghmore, with a cottage, is slap-bang beside lovely Ballyliffin Beach.

Another view of the holding.

The property is for sale by private treaty from Dara Furey Auctioneers, with an asking price of €450,000.

This is a scenic area. Ballyliffin is a seaside village on the Inishowen Peninsula. The holding for sale is close to Ballyliffin Golf Course.

The house is beside the entrance to the beach.

The land lies in three divisions. The biggest division, which surrounds the cottage, measures c19.2ac. It has approximately 800m of shore and beach frontage.

The two other plots measure 3.21ac and 1.8ac respectively and are a short distance from the house.

The house has two bedrooms.

The cottage sits along the entrance to Trawbreaga Bay. It is a single storey, has two bedrooms and measures 101.9 square metres (1,097 square feet).

There are also outbuildings alongside measuring 39.3 square metres (423 square feet). The cottage is in very good condition and is ready for moving in.