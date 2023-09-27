Nearly 25,000 primary school children celebrated ‘La Fheile Bainne’ on World School Milk Day on Wednesday.

The National Dairy Council (NDC) and Agri Aware supported Galway dairy farmer Henry Walsh and his son Enda in Oranmore, Co Galway, as they opened up their farm to a number of local schools in the area to see first-hand how milk is produced through a typical Irish grass-based dairy system.

Not only did schoolchildren join the Walsh family in person, but nearly 25,000 from all over Ireland logged on from their classrooms to experience the live farm event.

(L-R) Marcus O'Halloran, Agri Aware; Enda Walsh, dairy farmer; Aimee Gray, Agri Aware; Mary Harrington, NDC; Majella McCafferty, NDC; Robert Corroon, Agri Aware; and Mark Keller, NDC.

Farming on the outskirts of Oranmore, the Walshs are strong advocates of Irish family farms and in particular Irish dairy, operating a productive and environmentally focused enterprise.

Henry and Enda, along with NDC and Agri Aware staff, demonstrated how the milk the children have with their cereal in the morning is produced, processed and packaged from grass to glass.

There was also a section on the benefits of dairy as part of a healthy balanced diet, presented by NDC nutritionist Dr Mary Harrington.

Virtual event

NDC director of strategic operations Mark Keller said Wednesday was the “first time we have held both a live and virtual event for schools to celebrate World School Milk Day”.

“NDC runs the EU School Milk Scheme where subsidised milk is available to schoolchildren all over Ireland. Events like this provide a unique opportunity to highlight the importance of dairy as part of a healthy balanced diet and that five servings a day is recommended for those 9 to 18 years old,” he explained.

Kids from Athenry National School for boys with Agri Aware and NDC reps.

Agri Aware executive director Marcus O’Halloran highlighted the “importance of showing where our food comes from”, suggesting that it has “never been more critical”.

“World School Milk Day provided the opportunity to connect primary school students at a primary level where milk in today’s instance comes from.

"Today for World School Milk Day we are teaching kids about the grass to glass journey of the milk they consume and the nutritional benefits of dairy produce,” he said.