An average fine of just over €1,900 was levied against the 25 farmers found to have breached animal welfare rules. \ Philip Doyle

There have been 25 farmers prosecuted for animal welfare charges pursued by the Department of Agriculture since 2015.

These prosecutions resulted in those charged being fined a combined €48,000, which leaves the average penalty levied against persons convicted of farm animal welfare breaches standing at just over €1,900. The largest of these fines amounted to €4,000.

Three prison sentences were handed down as a result of these prosecutions while a total of four farmers were disqualified from keeping animals on conviction.

Condemned calves

Meanwhile, the Department told the Irish Farmers Journal that Minister McConalogue does not have any plans to make illegal the condemnation of healthy male dairy calves in the weeks immediately after birth.

When asked if the condemnation of calves would breach the conditionality the new CAP’s farm schemes, the Department responded: “The slaughter of calves is not included as a conditionality in the CAP.”

“This practice is only carried out in premises that are approved and supervised by the Department in line with EU food safety and animal welfare regulations; there no plans to ban the processing of calves.”