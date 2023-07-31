The latest figures published by the Department of Agriculture show there were 36,500 cattle originating from controlled finishing units slaughtered in June 2023.

This represents a decrease of 1,000 head on May throughput figures, with year-to-date slaughter numbers running at 214,500 head, an increase of 4,000 head, or 1.9%, compared with the first half of 2022.

The number of cattle drafted for slaughter from controlled finishing units has jumped in recent years as detailed in Figure 1.

Throughput in 2022 of some 416,500 head (22.9% of the kill) increased by 75,500 head on 2021 levels, which in turn represented an increase of 42,000 head on 2020 levels.

As detailed in Table 1, numbers coming on to te market from controlled finishing units would be expected to ease back in the period August through to October.

Farms are defined as controlled finishing units by the Department of Agriculture in the context of the Bovine TB Eradication Programme.

Feedlots are not defined as controlled finishing units but many feedlots operate under the status of a controlled finishing unit.