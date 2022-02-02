Beans do not require nitrogen fertiliser and may be attractive to grow this season.

Dairygold has announced a minimum contract price of €265/t for feed beans for the 2022 season.

This means growers who lock into this deal are guaranteed a minimum price of €265/t for their beans in 2022.

The co-op is a strong promoter of Irish-grown protein. Dairygold assembles 100,000t of Irish grain each year.

In 2021, growers signed up to a minimum contract price of €240/t, but were paid €255/t for beans as prices improved during the season.

The price is a base price at a moisture content of 20%. No bonus will be paid for deliveries under 20% moisture content.

Advantage

With fertiliser prices proving a huge challenge this season’s beans may be an attractive option to tillage farmers as no nitrogen fertiliser will be applied to these crops.

Growers can also avail of the Protein Aid Scheme which will see a budget of €3m divided among the area planted.

Last season approximately 10,000ha of beans were planted and €300/ha was paid to 850 farmers. If the area rises this payment falls per hectare. This budget will increase to €7m under the new CAP in 2023.

A priority for Dairygold

Speaking following the announcement of the contract price Liam O’Flaherty, general manager of Dairygold Agribusiness stated: “Supporting our growers with a strong price is top priority in Dairygold. This price reinforces our commitment to Irish tillage farmers.

“An important element of our sustainability strategy is our commitment to buying locally produced grain for our rations which are formulated in our Lombardstown Mill.”

Dairygold are proud to include native crops in our formulations

Dairygold’s tillage and beef manager Liam Leahy said: “Protein beans have become a cornerstone for many tillage operations as a profitable rotational crop, but also with the added value they offer to the soil while contributing towards our environmental targets.”

Dairygold nutritionist Colman Purcell added: “Dairygold are proud to include native crops in our formulations which are of top quality, excellent nutritional value and produced in a sustainable manner.

“This is aligned to Dairygold’s objective of driving performance on farm with the highest-quality feeds while supporting the local tillage sector and minimising our environmental impact.”