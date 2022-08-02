After a two-year hiatus, both exhibitors and Simmental followers eagerly await the return of Tullamore Show, with over 110 animals entered for the National Simmental Show on the day.

There are 11 national titles for decision, as well as the highly contested four calf classes.

The National Simmental Show promises to be extra special as it marks 50 years of the Simmental breed in Ireland.

Renowned judge Bertie Houston, who operates the Moyle Herd in Co Donegal, will have the honour of placing the rosettes on the winners in this year’s classes. Bertie judged at the International Beef Expos in 2008 and 2010.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Irish Simmental Cattle Society general manager Peadar Glennon said: “The society is really looking forward to welcoming all exhibitors and supporters back to our event, to what is shaping up to be a highly competitive field of entries.’’