Payment under the 2023 Protein Aid Scheme for protein/cereal mixed crops will depend on the number of hectares planted but the Department of Agriculture expects it to be approximately €292/ha in 2023.

Industry and seed suppliers have been reporting an increased interest in arable silage in recent weeks. Many who planted the crop last year had good success, in what was an ideal year for the crop.

Those availing of the scheme should note that the protein crop should take up 50% of the seeding rate, although there is a tolerance of 10%, meaning that at least 40% of the mix has to be made up of protein. The protein crops that qualify under the scheme are beans, peas, lupins and soya beans, while the cereals that qualify are wheat, oats, barley, rye and triticale.