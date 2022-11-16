Testing has shown up the strain to be highly pathogenic. \ Philip Doyle

A flock of 3,000 turkeys in Co Monaghan has been culled after the discovery of a highly pathogenic strain of H5N1 avian influenza, the Department of Agriculture confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal.

The Department scrambled on Sunday to introduce a 3km-wide protection zone around the case site which will operate for at least 21 days after the preliminary cleaning and disinfection of the infected holding.

A larger 10km surveillance zone was also put in place by authorities both sides of the border.

No further cases of bird flu have been identified or reported to the Department.

Poultry units within these zones are subject to additional biosecurity and testing measures in a bid to stamp out the outbreak and prevent the infection of any additional flocks.

The same highly pathogenic strain was found to be circulating in wild birds over the summer months and millions of birds have been culled to contain the virus in Britain and on the continent this year. Mortality rates with highly pathogenic bird flu can be as high as 100% in infected poultry flocks.

An industry source suggested to the Irish Farmers Journal that the main disruption caused by the outbreak were delays operators have faced when trying to move birds in or out of the protection zones.

A regional veterinary office licensing system has been in place for the movement of all birds in the area around the case site.

The source did acknowledge that the Department was co-operating well with farmers to minimise these delays.

The Department confirmed that those forced to destock can apply for compensation for the loss of birds or feed. It is understood that there is no provision in place to support farmers’ income loss over the period they must wait before restocking following a flock cull.