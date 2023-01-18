The tyres dumped on the private forestry land in Co Meath.

Some 3,000 waste tyres have been dumped on forestry land in Co Meath.

Meath County Council is investigating the illegal dumping near Longwood village in the southwest of the county, adjoining the R160 Trim road.

The council says that it understands the incident to have occurred on Thursday 12 January and in the early hours of Friday morning.

Costs

The local authority has estimated the cost of removing the tyres at over €7,000 and says this will be the responsibility of the private landowner as the dumping occurred on private land. The landowner is being contacted to advise them of this.

Meath County Council says the waste tyres would have been generated by tyre suppliers and/or fitters and dumped by “unscrupulous waste collectors collecting waste”.

It urged landowners to “secure their land with locked gates and fencing to deter this activity from occurring” and called on garages to ensure that they only transfer waste including waste tyres to authorised waste collectors.

“Always ask for proof of waste collection permit and retain documentation for waste tyres collected,” it said in a statement.

If anyone has any information regarding this illegal dumping incident they are encouraged to contact Meath County Council’s environment section on 046 9097200 or by email at environment@meathcoco.ie.

