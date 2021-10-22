The proposed new €260m suckler cow scheme has left 500,000 cows and 30,000 suckler farmers behind, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) livestock chair Brendan Golden has said, based on the funding allocation and numbers in the scheme announced this week.

This scheme must be extended to provide €300 for every suckler cow in the country that participates in the scheme, Golden said.

He said the new CAP funding and strategic plans are a sell-out of suckler and beef farmers by the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

“The design of the strategic plans and the funding levels allocated to Pillar II targeted schemes compound the impact of convergence, CRISS and eco schemes on the suckler and beef farmers most dependant on direct payments for their family income.”

Golden said suckler and beef farmers depend on direct payments for 160% of farm family income.

“These plans are cutting this income by up to 50% through a combination of flattening in convergence, CRISS and eco schemes.

"The impact of these measures is further compounded by additional compliance costs and reduced efficiencies, all taking from the pockets of the most economically vulnerable farmers.”

He said the Minister had the opportunity to directly support these farmers with meaningful, targeted suckler cow, cattle-rearing and finishing schemes, but has failed to do so.

“[The] IFA set out clear demands for a €300 suckler cow payment and €100/animal payment for cattle-rearing and finishing farmers to ensure CAP monies directly support Irish beef farmers for producing beef to the highest welfare and environmental standards in the world. The Minister has ignored these proposals.”

Direct supports

The IFA livestock chair said the Minister’s plans do not provide direct support to cattle-rearing and finishing farmers, despite the fact these are some of the farmers who are losing the most through convergence, CRISS and eco schemes.

“Last night [in Tullow Mart], the Minister referred to his plans as 'proposals'. Suckler farmers are telling him loud and clear that he needs to go back to the drawing board.

“It’s time for him to act on their clear message and provide the funding in the Pillar II schemes to deliver on these objectives,” he said.