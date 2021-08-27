IFA sheep chair Sean Dennehy said that the main priority for sheep farmers in the next CAP is funding to deliver €30 per ewe support for the sheep sector.

The scheme needs a funding allocation of approximately €78m to deliver this amount to all participants.

“The current proposal lacks ambition to provide the opportunity for participants to generate €30/ewe and must be amended through increased/updated costings and additional practical and beneficial measures,” Dennehy said.

He also said that the reference period must reflect the amount of activity on farms.

New entrants

New entrants need to be allowed time to establish their flocks while participating in the scheme and have this recognised in the reference numbers.

A proposal has also been included by the IFA sheep committee to include shearing as an action in the scheme.

“Shearing has become a very expensive practice for sheep farmers due to the collapse in the wool market.

"This is a critical animal health and welfare measure, which is ideally placed for inclusion in the sheep scheme,” Dennehy said.

Delivering on CAP objectives

According to the IFA, the inclusion of this measure in the sheep scheme will deliver on a number of key CAP objectives.

It will provide support for farmers in a vulnerable sector, while ensuring best practice is followed in parasite control and the overall welfare of the flock.

In addition to this, it will also ensure that wool is presented from farmers in optimum condition.

Dennehy added that the committee is unanimous that the compulsion to be part of the Bord Bia Quality Assurance Scheme as an eligibility requirement of the scheme must be removed, as it is an appropriate requirement for eligibility in the proposed scheme.

The committee also said that the new agri-environmental scheme needs to deliver €10,000 to sheep farmers.