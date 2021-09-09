Fane Valley Co-op has announced proposals to expand its oat milling capabilities. \Philip Doyle

Fane Valley Co-op has announced its plans to expand its oat milling capabilities in a state-of-the-art food processing facility at Mandeville Industrial Estate, Craigavon, Co Armagh.

The project, which is subject to planning approval, will create 30 new skilled jobs.

It has been driven by strong consumer trends that have shown increasing demand for sustainable plant-based foods across local, national and international markets.

Having reviewed a range of options to facilitate further expansion of the business, the Fane Valley board identified an investment in a new and enlarged oat mill on a greenfield site at Mandeville Industrial Estate as the preferred way forward.