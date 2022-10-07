Gardai attended the scene of the pig lorry fire in Tipperary on Friday morning.

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed that some 30 pigs were euthanised after the lorry they were in caught fire on Friday morning near Cahir, Co Tipperary.

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, a spokesperson confirmed a Department veterinary inspector and a private veterinary practitioner attended the incident which occurred at approximately 8am on the M8 between junctions 11 and 10, northbound.

The spokesperson said the lorry was transporting the pigs on board to slaughter. They said that the fire was quickly extinguished by the fire brigade and 190 pigs were unharmed. However, they confirmed that “unfortunately 30 pigs had to be euthanised”.

Driver uninjured

Gardaí also attended the incident and road diversions were put in place.

The pigs inside the vehicle had to be let loose on the motorway to escape the flames, Cahir gardaí told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Gardaí confirmed that the driver of the lorry was uninjured and that there have been no other human injuries reported from the scene.