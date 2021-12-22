Mountaineering Ireland are appealing that dog owners stay off the mountains this Christmas and new year period due to a recent sheep attack in Co Tipperary which resulted in more than 30 sheep being killed.

The failure of some dog owners to keep their dogs under control means that dogs are not welcome in most upland areas, access and conservation officer Helen Lawless has said.

Along with the 30 sheep who were killed, others were injured and some remain missing, following a series of attacks last week by a stray dog in the vicinity of Knockmeal and Crohan West in the Knockmealdowns, close to Newcastle in Co Tipperary.

Lawless said: “Many of us are really looking forward to getting up the mountains over the holidays, it’s one of the best ways to relax or to meet with friends in these times, but please do not take dogs into upland areas.”

The landowners affected by the attack include Bridget King from King’s Yard and her husband, Stephen Ryan, who have an out-farm at Crohan.

Bridget and Stephen are well known to walkers from across Munster, and further afield, for the welcome they provide to walkers at their farm which is south of Galtymore, the highest peak in the Galtee Mountains.

The message is simple: do not bring dogs up the mountain

When asked if dogs on leads were acceptable, Bridget said: “We have seen too many people go up with the dog on a lead, and then leave them off up the hill.

“This is happening more since COVID. The message is simple: do not bring dogs up the mountain, there are many tracks in the forest and looped walks away from livestock where people can take their dogs.

Animal welfare

Bridget explained that this is an animal welfare issue and many people do not realise the suffering their dog can cause to sheep and also to wildlife.

“It happens so quickly and easily, sheep will run from a dog and the dog gives chase.

Sheep may die from the stress, or from injuries caused

“That’s enough to cause harm to the sheep, sheep may die from the stress, or from injuries caused, some also get caught in briars or wire,” she said.

Mountaineering Ireland is appealing to anyone who was in the Crohan West to Knockmeal area of the Knockmealdowns over the last week, to contact the gardaí in Cahir with any relevant information they may have, however insignificant it might seem.

You can contact Cahir Garda Station on 052-744 5630.