The National Ploughing Association (NPA) is expecting 300,000 visitors at this year’s National Ploughing Championships. Ploughing 2022 takes place from 20 to 22 September in Ratheniska, Co Laois, and exhibition space is now fully booked, the NPA has told the Irish Farmers Journal.

With four weeks to go, it will be the first time in three years the exhibition will take place.

The NPA is also hosting the 67th World Ploughing Contest this year with international teams from 26 countries all around the globe in attendance.

Some 37km of metal roadway has already been laid and work on the trackway for the carparks is due to start towards the end of this week.