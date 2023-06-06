Seventeen local agri-food tourism projects will receive €300,000 in funding from the Rural Innovation and Development Fund 2023, which is being provided through the Department of Agriculture, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.
“The connection between agriculture and rural tourism is real and tangible, given that we are such a great food nation with a strong track record in hospitality.
"There is a great interest from across the country this year, which highlights the interest in agri-food tourism and its importance to communities,” said Minister McConalogue.
Funding has been made available to the following successful initiatives:Tipperary Food Producers Network (Farm tours and experiences) – €25,000Monaghan County Council (Summer of Food) – €25,000BIA Innovator Campus Galway (Food and Ag. experience) – €25,000Wicklow Naturally Farm to Fork Trails – €24,479Achonry Farmers Market - €9,800Burren Eco Tourism Network (Burren Food Trail) – €25,000Cromane Seafest, Co Kerry – €20,000Drumshambo Community Council – €24,850The Gourmet Greenway, Mulranny – €9,901.50Wildacres Honey Tour – €14,385Tipperary County Council (Destination Lough Derg) – €21,094.50North Mayo Heritage Centre – €21,800Carlow Tourism CLG (Taste In Carlow Food Network) – €12,275Laois County Council (Laois Taste) – €8,593Cavan County Council (Cavan Food Network) – €12,275Boyne Valley Food Heroes – €12,275Rock Farm Slane – €7,442
Minister McConalogue also said that “Agri-food tourism in rural areas allows our great food companies of all sizes to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce, food and drink and local cuisine.
“In addition, it provides opportunities for rural businesses, including farmers, producers and artisans, to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors and improve skills and best practice,” he concluded.
Seventeen local agri-food tourism projects will receive €300,000 in funding from the Rural Innovation and Development Fund 2023, which is being provided through the Department of Agriculture, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.
“The connection between agriculture and rural tourism is real and tangible, given that we are such a great food nation with a strong track record in hospitality.
"There is a great interest from across the country this year, which highlights the interest in agri-food tourism and its importance to communities,” said Minister McConalogue.
Funding has been made available to the following successful initiatives:Tipperary Food Producers Network (Farm tours and experiences) – €25,000Monaghan County Council (Summer of Food) – €25,000BIA Innovator Campus Galway (Food and Ag. experience) – €25,000Wicklow Naturally Farm to Fork Trails – €24,479Achonry Farmers Market - €9,800Burren Eco Tourism Network (Burren Food Trail) – €25,000Cromane Seafest, Co Kerry – €20,000Drumshambo Community Council – €24,850The Gourmet Greenway, Mulranny – €9,901.50Wildacres Honey Tour – €14,385Tipperary County Council (Destination Lough Derg) – €21,094.50North Mayo Heritage Centre – €21,800Carlow Tourism CLG (Taste In Carlow Food Network) – €12,275Laois County Council (Laois Taste) – €8,593Cavan County Council (Cavan Food Network) – €12,275Boyne Valley Food Heroes – €12,275Rock Farm Slane – €7,442
Minister McConalogue also said that “Agri-food tourism in rural areas allows our great food companies of all sizes to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce, food and drink and local cuisine.
“In addition, it provides opportunities for rural businesses, including farmers, producers and artisans, to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors and improve skills and best practice,” he concluded.
SHARING OPTIONS: