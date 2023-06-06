"The connection between agriculture and rural tourism is real and tangible." McConalogue said. \ David Ruffles

Seventeen local agri-food tourism projects will receive €300,000 in funding from the Rural Innovation and Development Fund 2023, which is being provided through the Department of Agriculture, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.

“The connection between agriculture and rural tourism is real and tangible, given that we are such a great food nation with a strong track record in hospitality.

"There is a great interest from across the country this year, which highlights the interest in agri-food tourism and its importance to communities,” said Minister McConalogue.

Funding has been made available to the following successful initiatives:

Tipperary Food Producers Network (Farm tours and experiences) – €25,000

Monaghan County Council (Summer of Food) – €25,000

BIA Innovator Campus Galway (Food and Ag. experience) – €25,000

Wicklow Naturally Farm to Fork Trails – €24,479

Achonry Farmers Market - €9,800

Burren Eco Tourism Network (Burren Food Trail) – €25,000

Cromane Seafest, Co Kerry – €20,000

Drumshambo Community Council – €24,850

The Gourmet Greenway, Mulranny – €9,901.50

Wildacres Honey Tour – €14,385

Tipperary County Council (Destination Lough Derg) – €21,094.50

North Mayo Heritage Centre – €21,800

Carlow Tourism CLG (Taste In Carlow Food Network) – €12,275

Laois County Council (Laois Taste) – €8,593

Cavan County Council (Cavan Food Network) – €12,275

Boyne Valley Food Heroes – €12,275

Rock Farm Slane – €7,442

Minister McConalogue also said that “Agri-food tourism in rural areas allows our great food companies of all sizes to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce, food and drink and local cuisine.

“In addition, it provides opportunities for rural businesses, including farmers, producers and artisans, to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors and improve skills and best practice,” he concluded.