Colin Burke with the male champion and top-priced bull Coralstown Hurricane which sold for €5,500 at the 2022 autumn premier show and sale. / S Kinahan

We are officially into the thick of the autumn sale season this week, with a number of sales taking place in marts and sale yards all over the country this Saturday 14 October.

One of these highly anticipated sales is the Irish Hereford Breed Society premier autumn show and sale, which will take place in GVM Marts Tullamore.

There are 28 bulls and 16 heifers forward for sale, with a promising incentive for potential customers receiving €300 off the price of their purchase if they spend €3,500 or more. This incentive is sponsored by Irish Hereford Prime.

All of the bulls in the sale are sire verified and semen checked and have all been pre-inspected. The lots on offer will be export tested on sale day.

The pre-sale show, which is set to kick off at 11am, will be judged by Tony Bradstock of the renowned Freetown Hereford herd, UK, and the sale will follow at 1pm sharp.