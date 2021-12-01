This 2002 New Holland TL90 four-wheel drive fitted with a Tanco front-end loader was reportedly bought in 2008 from a main New Holland dealer.

A machinery clearance auction, the second of its kind, is set to take place on Thursday, 9 December just outside Fermoy at the Corrin Event Centre.

The auction is being organised once again by Cork Marts.

An expected 300 lots will be offered on the day. Viewing will be available onsite in Corrin on 8-9 December, while the auction will be conducted online via the MartEye platform from 6pm.

Sixty buyers will also be let into the 500-seater sale ring on the night on a first-come, first-served basis of pre-registration.

Buyers are required to produce a €200 refundable deposit. The full catalogue for the sale can be viewed online from Tuesday 7 December, two days before the sale.

At present, most of the lots on offer are from two retiring vendors, including a 2002 New Holland TL90, a Ford 4600 alongside a selection of balers and trailers, a gator, loaders, a skidsteer, and fertiliser spreaders etc.

Lots

At present, the majority of the lots on offer, including this Deutz tractor, are from two retiring vendors.

This 2002 New Holland TL90 four-wheel drive fitted with a Tanco front-end loader was reportedly bought in 2008 from a main New Holland dealer.

This tidy Ford 4600 will be up for grabs.

