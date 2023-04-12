Over 300 submissions were made to the Department of Agriculture’s consultation on the new Sustainable Use of Pesticides Regulations.

Submissions were accepted from 4 November until 24 February.

Members of the public and organisations were encouraged to have their say on the regulations, which will be legally binding and aim to reduce the use and risk of chemical pesticides by 50% by 2030, reduce pesticide use in sensitive areas, require independent advisers to deliver advice and have a pesticides register, among other requirements.

This week, the Irish Farmers Journal publishes its Crop Protection Magazine free with this paper.

The magazine focuses on the use of integrated pest management to reduce chemical use, while also supplying guidelines for pesticide use and recording.