Planning permission for a 300ac solar farm in the Ardcath area of Co Meath has been refused.

Last year, Obton Limited submitted an application to Meath County Council to develop the solar farm, which would have spanned across five townlands.

The council recently refused the application, citing concerns that the development would be an “incongruous feature” on the landscape and would set an undesirable precedent for future proposals.

Over 50 submissions were received in opposition to the project, including those from Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Stephen McKee, Sinn Féin’s Cllr Aisling O’Neill, Independent Cllr Amanda Smith, and Independent Senator Sharon Keogan.

Locals felt that the development would have a negative visual impact on the area due to the height of the site.

Waterford

Meanwhile, BNRG Renewables, a Dublin-based company, has submitted a planning application for a 348ac solar farm in Clonea, Co Waterford. The company previously secured planning permission for a 50ac solar farm in the same area in 2019.